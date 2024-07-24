Salamatof collision kills one

A Kenai man is dead after a multi-vehicle collision near Salamatof on Saturday.

Alaska State Troopers report 31-year-old Conner Christoffersen was traveling south on the Kenai Spur Highway when he attempted to overtake a vehicle turning left on Treasure Chest Street. Troopers say Christoffersen lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the northbound lane. He was struck by a vehicle traveling north and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christoffersen participated locally in live-action role playing, or LARP-ing. As of 3 p.m. Monday, a Meal Train for Christoffersen’s family had nearly every date booked. Meal Train is an online platform that lets people sign up to provide meals to someone in need.

Saturday’s collision is less than five miles away from the site of a similar fatal car accident last month. That crash killed 23-year-old David Baldwin II, of Soldotna. Troopers reported Baldwin tried to pass a vehicle, but hit that vehicle’s rear tires. Baldwin’s vehicle then rolled into the northbound lane and hit another vehicle. Baldwin was declared dead at the scene.

As of July 3, there have been 33 traffic deaths in Alaska this year.