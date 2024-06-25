© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nikiski traffic accident claims one life

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published June 25, 2024 at 10:15 AM AKDT
The Nikiski welcome sign, photographed in 2022.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
The Nikiski welcome sign, photographed in 2022.

A Soldotna man died Friday after his vehicle rolled into oncoming traffic in Nikiski.

Alaska State Troopers responded to Mile 21 of the Kenai Spur Highway after a report of a motor vehicle crash. An investigation found that 23-year-old David Baldwin II, of Soldotna, was driving south on the highway and attempted to pass a dump truck in a no-passing zone. According to troopers, Baldwin then pulled behind the dump truck to avoid oncoming traffic but struck the truck’s rear tires. Troopers say this caused Baldwin’s vehicle to roll into the northbound lane and hit another vehicle.

Baldwin was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured. The three occupants of the northbound vehicle were taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to troopers, the highway was closed for about four hours after the accident.
Tags
Kenai Peninsula News
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison