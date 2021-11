It might get a bad rap these days, but rendered pig fat is still an excellent cooking medium. Jeff Lockwood uses it to make a pot pie, as well as experiment with a couple of ways of frying French fries.

Produced by KBBI AM 890 in Homer, Alaska. First aired 09/19/21.