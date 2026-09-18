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Pamyua-Live in Concert

Pamyua-Live in Concert

The Porcupine is thrilled to welcome Pamyua back to our stage. Join us for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, music, and dance from Alaska’s own “Inuit Soul Music” Artists.

Pamyua showcases Inuit culture through music and dance performance. Their shows provide a platform for sharing Indigenous knowledge and history. Their style draws from traditional melodies, reinterpreted through contemporary vocalization and instrumentation.

Pamyua’s performances honor and celebrate Indigenous traditions through ceremony, song, and dance.

All proceeds from the sale of beer and wine will go directly to Friends of Fireweed Academy.

Porcupine Theatre
60
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Friends of Fireweed Academy
fireweedpto@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/fireweedharvestfest/home?authuser=0
Porcupine Theatre