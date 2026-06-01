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MSTruceTour26MidnightSun

MSTruceTour26MidnightSun

MSTruceTour26MidnightSun will start 6/14/26 in Christiana Delaware and end in Talkeetna 6/27. Two nights in Homer 6/20 is at Alice’s Champagne Place from 8-12. There’s a 50/50 raffle benefiting the MSSociety. The winner will be announced at 10pm.

Alice’s Champagne Palace
$10
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

MSSociety
18003444867
mailinglist@nmss.org
https://events.nationalmssociety.org/participants/Anthony-Ambrosino-2026?language=en&amp;referrer=mf%3A763085%3Ayou-copy

Artist Group Info

Truce and the Tripple Black Diamonds
campys@mtaonline.net
https://www.facebook.com/share/1DcyUk7k9S/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Alice’s Champagne Palace
9077443722
homerhaberdashery@gmail.com