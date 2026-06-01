MSTruceTour26MidnightSun
MSTruceTour26MidnightSun
MSTruceTour26MidnightSun will start 6/14/26 in Christiana Delaware and end in Talkeetna 6/27. Two nights in Homer 6/20 is at Alice’s Champagne Place from 8-12. There’s a 50/50 raffle benefiting the MSSociety. The winner will be announced at 10pm.
Alice’s Champagne Palace
$10
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
MSSociety
18003444867
mailinglist@nmss.org
Artist Group Info
Truce and the Tripple Black Diamonds
campys@mtaonline.net
Alice’s Champagne Palace
9077443722
homerhaberdashery@gmail.com