MSTruceTour26MidnightSun
MSTruceTour26MidnightSun
Former Alaska resident and Avalanche educator living with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis returns to find a cure for the “Snowflake” disease. The MSTruceTour26MidnightSun begins in Christiana DE and ends in Talkeetna. The tour has two dates in Homer and an ADA guided charter.There will be a 50/50 raffle with winner announced at 10pm for both nights. The Downeast Saloon will host the second silent auction for the tour. Proceeds go directly to the MSSociety. Truce reunites after 22 years.
Downeast Saloon
$5 door raffle tickets and silent auction proceeds will benefit the MSSOCIETY $5(1)ticket, $20(5), $50 Wingspan raffle tickets , silent auction 6/19
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
MSSociety
18003444867
mailinglist@nmss.org
Artist Group Info
Truce with the Triple Black Diamonds
campys@mtaonline
Downeast Saloon
3125 East end roadHomer , Alaska 99603
9072356002
downeastsaloonllc@gmail.com