Former Alaska resident and Avalanche educator living with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis returns to find a cure for the “Snowflake” disease. The MSTruceTour26MidnightSun begins in Christiana DE and ends in Talkeetna. The tour has two dates in Homer and an ADA guided charter.There will be a 50/50 raffle with winner announced at 10pm for both nights. The Downeast Saloon will host the second silent auction for the tour. Proceeds go directly to the MSSociety. Truce reunites after 22 years.