2026 Fundraiser Gala
2026 Fundraiser Gala
Join us for Kachemak Heritage Land Trust's annual gala. Set in a working peony farm during Homer's famed peony festival, overlooking Kachemak Bay, we will enjoy a locally-inspired meal prepared by James Beard Award recognized chef, Mandy Dixon. We'll have live music, a live auction, and an emphasis on celebrating the land that inspires and supports us all in so many ways.
Danish Daughter Farm
$200 per ticket
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Heritage Land Trust
907-235-5328
carson@kachemaklandtrust.org
Danish Daughter Farm
65375 Diamond Ridge RdHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 274-2710
info@withinthewild.com