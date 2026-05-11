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2026 Fundraiser Gala

2026 Fundraiser Gala

Join us for Kachemak Heritage Land Trust's annual gala. Set in a working peony farm during Homer's famed peony festival, overlooking Kachemak Bay, we will enjoy a locally-inspired meal prepared by James Beard Award recognized chef, Mandy Dixon. We'll have live music, a live auction, and an emphasis on celebrating the land that inspires and supports us all in so many ways.

Danish Daughter Farm
$200 per ticket
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kachemak Heritage Land Trust
907-235-5328
carson@kachemaklandtrust.org
https://www.kachemaklandtrust.org/
Danish Daughter Farm
65375 Diamond Ridge Rd
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) ​2​74-2710
info@withinthewild.com
https://withinthewild.com/danish-daughter-flower-farm/