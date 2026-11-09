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Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Kenai Peninsula

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published November 9, 2026 at 3:47 PM AKST

Forecasters issued a winter weather advisory for the Kenai Peninsula from 11 p.m. tonight through noon Tuesday.

The advisory covers Homer and Anchor Point, north to Sterling. The National Weather Service expects up to 3 inches of snow and icy conditions into the night, shifting to freezing rain early Tuesday morning. Most of the snow accumulation will be at higher elevations, including the Homer Bluffs.

The advisory says winds could gust as high as 45 miles per hour, which may knock down tree branches along the coast, making travel difficult.

Up-to-date road conditions can be found at 511.alaska.gov and by calling 511.
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Local News National Weather ServicewinterHomer
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez
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