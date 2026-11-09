Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Kenai Peninsula

Forecasters issued a winter weather advisory for the Kenai Peninsula from 11 p.m. tonight through noon Tuesday.

The advisory covers Homer and Anchor Point, north to Sterling. The National Weather Service expects up to 3 inches of snow and icy conditions into the night, shifting to freezing rain early Tuesday morning. Most of the snow accumulation will be at higher elevations, including the Homer Bluffs.

The advisory says winds could gust as high as 45 miles per hour, which may knock down tree branches along the coast, making travel difficult.