City of Homer moves agenda information to new portal

The city of Homer changed how the public finds its meeting agendas. City Clerk Amy Woodruff said the company behind the old site is dropping support in June of next year.

The new portal runs on Civic Clerk, meeting management software from Civic Plus, a company that builds software for government staff. People can find upcoming and past city meetings there, including commissions and the city council, with links to recordings and agenda packets. Woodruff said staff is also setting up the portal’s vote tools and notifications so the public can know when a new agenda goes up.

The city’s website will move to a new host too, Woodruff said, but what the public sees on the site won’t change much.

The new portal is at homerak.portal.civicclerk.com