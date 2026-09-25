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City of Homer moves agenda information to new portal

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published September 25, 2026 at 1:31 PM AKDT
City of Homer

The city of Homer changed how the public finds its meeting agendas. City Clerk Amy Woodruff said the company behind the old site is dropping support in June of next year.

The new portal runs on Civic Clerk, meeting management software from Civic Plus, a company that builds software for government staff. People can find upcoming and past city meetings there, including commissions and the city council, with links to recordings and agenda packets. Woodruff said staff is also setting up the portal’s vote tools and notifications so the public can know when a new agenda goes up.

The city’s website will move to a new host too, Woodruff said, but what the public sees on the site won’t change much.

The new portal is at homerak.portal.civicclerk.com
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Local News Homer City CouncilCity of HomerLocal Government
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez
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