Three harbor seal pups rescued across Alaska, including one from Homer

Three harbor seal pups are receiving care at the Alaska SeaLife Center, including one rescued last week from a beach in Homer.

Volunteers found the Homer pup on May 31. She was dehydrated, underweight and had a fresh umbilical cord. After the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration approved the recovery, the pup was transported to the center in Seward for treatment.

On May 26, a premature male pup was recovered from a beach near Petersburg. Staff say he has signs of liver trouble and remains in critical condition.

Then on June 3, a third pup was rescued from a busy area in Anchorage after being alone through a tidal cycle.

The SeaLife Center reminds the public not to approach seal pups and report stranded animals to its 24-hour hotline at 1-888-774-SEAL.