Assembly commemorates Homer resident, schedules budget vote for later this month

Members approved a resolution commending the life and public service of Roberta Highland. It includes condolences to her family and recognizes her decades of work in conservation, health care and community projects on the southern Kenai Peninsula.

Under new business, several borough residents opposed a proposed change to next year’s mill rates. Assembly Member Cindy Ecklund proposed lowering the rate for the Bear Creek Fire Service Area. She said the current rate brings in more than is needed to pay off the fire station bond and noted that constituents had asked for a reduction. Commenters said the change bypassed the service area board and urged the assembly to maintain full funding for emergency services. The assembly voted down the amendment and passed the resolution as originally presented.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, members also introduced two additional ordinances.

One ordinance outlines the borough’s spending plan for next year, including school, service area and capital project funding. The assembly previously delayed action on the budget to allow more time for public input and to consider an amendment from Assemblymember Brent Johnson that would raise school funding from $57.6 million to the legal cap of $62.3 million. On Tuesday, members clarified that delay by formally postponing a final vote to June 17. No one testified this week, and the item will return at the next meeting.

Members also introduced a zoning ordinance for the Humpy Point subdivision near Anchor Point. It was scheduled for future consideration.

Members passed several items through the consent agenda. Those included authorizing agreements for emergency radio communication, approving 27 communities for state assistance, and allowing borough and school district participation in a statewide risk alliance. Other items confirmed appointments to advisory boards.

Members introduced several ordinances through the consent agenda, including one that would appropriate funds to replace a wastewater system at a fire station, approve a future land sale via live and online auctions, and adopt a safety plan as part of the borough’s comprehensive plan, and define “water-dependent” for land use code.

The next Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting will be held Tuesday, June 17.