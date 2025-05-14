First live marine mammal of the season admitted to Alaska rescue center

Staff estimate the pup is about two months old. They found her malnourished and lethargic, with no mother nearby. Staff say she’s taking to a bottle, eating clams, and getting 24-hour care from the Center’s veterinary team.

Kaiti Grant / Alaska SeaLife Center

Whether a rescued pup can be released depends mostly on age. Kaiti Grant, media and communications manager at the Alaska SeaLife Center, said otters this young rely heavily on their mothers, making release difficult.

“They require 24/7 care. Their mom helps feed them, helps groom their really important coat for months and months on end. So for us, if it is an otter usually six months or younger, the care that they require makes it not feasible to be able to release them out into the wild,” Grant said.

This is the first live marine mammal the Center has admitted this season. Volunteers responded after the pup was spotted alone on the beach and worked with local veterinarians and staff in Seward to arrange her transport and care.

The Center responds to marine mammals statewide. With warmer weather and more beachgoers, staff expect more reports in the coming weeks.

“If you happen to see a marine animal that you're concerned about, the best thing to do is observe from a distance and then give our wildlife Response Hotline a call,” Grant said.

To report a stranded or injured marine animal in Alaska, call the 24-hour hotline at 1-888-774-7325. For more details about the Alaska SeaLife Center, visit alaskasealife.org.