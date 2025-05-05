Homer’s annual walking challenge returns for its ninth year

The free challenge runs through May 28 and is coordinated by South Peninsula Hospital. Spokesperson Derotha Ferraro said the program blends friendly competition with personal goal setting.

“We try to add a little level of competition, whether it's between teams or each other or just yourself, just goals first to set for yourself. So we try to have fun, but we also want to help people have motivation to move and set some healthy spring habits,” Ferraro said.

Participants can compete in teams of at least five or join individually and be matched with others. Participants use a smartphone app, fitness tracker or pedometer to track their steps.

Team members who log 7,500 steps qualify for weekly Homer Bucks drawings.

Registration remains open, but organizers plan to sort teams by this evening.