2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula plane crash

Two people were killed and one was seriously injured Monday in a plane crash near the community of Nanwalek on the southern Kenai Peninsula, authorities said.

The three adults were on a commercial flight from Homer. The single-engine Cessna 207 crashed near the Nanwalek airstrip, according to the Anchorage Daily News .

Alaska State Troopers responded to the crash site along with an investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board. Troopers said the injured person was medevaced to an Anchorage hospital. Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton Holland said the local principal and school staff also responded. He said no staff were on the plane that crashed.

“Our principal and staff were involved with the immediate response to the wreck and we are thankful to them and all the other community members who responded to provide aide,” Holland said in a text message.

He said the crash is a tragedy for the entire Nanwalek community and Homer as well, and offered his thoughts and prayers for all involved. Nanwalek is roughly 25 miles southwest of Homer and only reachable by boat or plane. It has about 240 residents.

KDLL’s Ashlyn O’Hara contributed reporting.