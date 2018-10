Join host Jeff Lockwood and guest Teri Robl in a wide ranging discussion of all aspects of chickpeas, from hummus and falafel to chickpea curries and even how to use chickpea water to make meringue! Plus, a wine pairing for hummus selected by Skip Clary. Recorded at the KBBI studios in Homer, Alaska on October 11, 2018.

Jeff Lockwood and Teri Robl talk about chickpeas on Episode 1 of Check the Pantry.