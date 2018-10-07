Bird Rhythms: Northern Saw-whet Owl

Credit By Kathy & Sam from Beaverton OR, USA (Northern Saw-whet Owl branchers) [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Listen for the call of the northern saw-whet owl, October's Bird of the Month, brought to you this month by Gary Lyon and Kachemak Bay Birders. Learn more about these and other owls on the Kenai Peninsula by going to kachemakbaybirders.org
Listen
Listening...
/
4:18
Bird Rhythms: episode eight, The Northern Saw-whet Owl, Aired on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Host: Gary Lyon