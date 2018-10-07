Bird Rhythms: Northern Saw-whet Owl

By Gary Lyon 17 minutes ago

Juvenile Northern Saw Whet Owls
Credit By Kathy & Sam from Beaverton OR, USA (Northern Saw-whet Owl branchers) [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Listen for the call of the northern saw-whet owl, October's Bird of the Month, brought to you this month by Gary Lyon and Kachemak Bay Birders.
Learn more about these and other owls on the Kenai Peninsula by going to kachemakbaybirders.org

