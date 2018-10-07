Bird Rhythms: Northern Saw-whet Owl

Listen for the call of the northern saw-whet owl, October's Bird of the Month, brought to you this month by Gary Lyon and Kachemak Bay Birders.

Learn more about these and other owls on the Kenai Peninsula by going to kachemakbaybirders.org

Bird Rhythms: episode eight, The Northern Saw-whet Owl, Aired on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Host: Gary Lyon