Listen for the call of the merlin, Kachemak Bay Birders' Bird of the Month. For information about birds and local birding, go to kachemakbaybirders.org
In this episode of Bird Rhythms, Kachemak Bay Birders host Gary Lyon tells where to look for and how to identify the Townsend's Warbler. For more…
Listen for the call of this April's Bird of the Month.Dale Chorman introduces the varied thrush and talks about murmuration.To find out more about…
Carol Ford introduces the Bird of the Month for March - the ever-present glaucous-winged gull, with an assist from the Bohemian waxwing. To find out more…
Listen for the call of the rock sandpiper on this edition of Bird Rhythms. To find out more about February's Bird of the Month and about birding onthe…
Meet the January Bird of the Month, introduced by Karin Holbrook representing Kachemak Bay Birders. Birders of all experience and abilities flock up in…
The call of the common redpoll rings through this episode of Bird Rhythms. Host B.J. Hitchcock has tips on seeds and birdfeeders. For more information on…
Listen for the call of the northern saw-whet owl, October's Bird of the Month, brought to you this month by Gary Lyon and Kachemak Bay Birders.Learn more…
This month's bird is easy to spot in Homer. Carol Harding from Kachemak Bay Birders explains how to differentiate the raven's call from the call of the…
This Bird of the Month profile for August is by Louise Ashman and features the marbled murrelet.To learn more about local birding, go to…