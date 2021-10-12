© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Bird Rhythms

  • merlin_bill_thompsonusfws.jpg
    Environment
    Bird Rhythms: Merlin
    Listen for the call of the merlin, Kachemak Bay Birders' Bird of the Month. For information about birds and local birding, go to kachemakbaybirders.org
  • by_mike_s_birds_from_riverside__ca__us_-_townsend_s_warbler__cc_by-sa_2.0__httpscommons.wikimedia.orgwindex.phpcurid_74711616_0.jpg
    Environment
    Bird Rhythms: Townsend's Warbler
    In this episode of Bird Rhythms, Kachemak Bay Birders host Gary Lyon tells where to look for and how to identify the Townsend's Warbler. For more…
  • 640px-ixoreus_naevius_-washington__usa_-female-8.jpg
    Education
    Bird Rhythms: The Varied Thrush
    Listen for the call of this April's Bird of the Month.Dale Chorman introduces the varied thrush and talks about murmuration.To find out more about…
  • glaucous_gull__kbay_.jpg
    Environment
    Bird Rhythms: Glaucous-winged Gull
    Carol Ford introduces the Bird of the Month for March - the ever-present glaucous-winged gull, with an assist from the Bohemian waxwing. To find out more…
  • Rock_sandpiper_on_St._Paul_Island.jpg
    Environment
    Bird Rhythms: Rock Sandpiper
    Listen for the call of the rock sandpiper on this edition of Bird Rhythms. To find out more about February's Bird of the Month and about birding onthe…
  • Long-tailed-duck.jpg
    Environment
    Bird Rhythms: Long Tailed Duck
    Meet the January Bird of the Month, introduced by Karin Holbrook representing Kachemak Bay Birders. Birders of all experience and abilities flock up in…
  • common-redpoll.jpg
    Environment
    Bird Rhythms: Common Redpoll
    The call of the common redpoll rings through this episode of Bird Rhythms. Host B.J. Hitchcock has tips on seeds and birdfeeders. For more information on…
  • aegolius_acadicus_-fossil__oregon__usa_-juvenile-8.jpg
    Environment
    Bird Rhythms: Northern Saw-whet Owl
    Listen for the call of the northern saw-whet owl, October's Bird of the Month, brought to you this month by Gary Lyon and Kachemak Bay Birders.Learn more…
  • Raven_Cypress_Provincial_Park_2.JPG
    Education
    Bird Rhythms: Common Raven
    This month's bird is easy to spot in Homer. Carol Harding from Kachemak Bay Birders explains how to differentiate the raven's call from the call of the…
  • 800px-WO_2087_Marbled_Murrelet.jpg
    Environment
    Bird Rhythms: Marbled Murrelet
    This Bird of the Month profile for August is by Louise Ashman and features the marbled murrelet.To learn more about local birding, go to…
