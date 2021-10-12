-
Listen for the call of the merlin, Kachemak Bay Birders' Bird of the Month. For information about birds and local birding, go to kachemakbaybirders.org
-
Kachemak Bay Birders wrapped up their yearly shorebird monitoring project on May 23, 2019 and sent a few representatives to KBBI for a special, live…
-
In this episode of Bird Rhythms, Kachemak Bay Birders host Gary Lyon tells where to look for and how to identify the Townsend's Warbler. For more…
-
Carol Ford introduces the Bird of the Month for March - the ever-present glaucous-winged gull, with an assist from the Bohemian waxwing. To find out more…
-
Listen for the call of the rock sandpiper on this edition of Bird Rhythms. To find out more about February's Bird of the Month and about birding onthe…
-
Listen for the call of the northern saw-whet owl, October's Bird of the Month, brought to you this month by Gary Lyon and Kachemak Bay Birders.Learn more…
-
This Bird of the Month profile for August is by Louise Ashman and features the marbled murrelet.To learn more about local birding, go to…
-
The 24th Annual Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival will take place this week, May 12th through the 15th, in Homer. Robbi Mixon, who coordinates the festival,…