-
Wildland fire season has arrived in Southcentral Alaska. An escaped lawn fire destroyed a storage shed on East End Road over the weekend. Called the…
-
The National Weather Service has put into effect a ‘Red Flag Warning’ for the Western Kenai Peninsula on Saturday in anticipation of hot, dry and windy…
-
As smoke from the Swan Lake Fire near Sterling fills the air on the southern Kenai Peninsula, many homeowners and residents are thinking about fire danger…
-
Updated: 11:50 a.m. 4/29/19Firefighters and first responders evacuated homes off Bluff Road in Ninilchik Saturday afternoon as they responded to what was…
-
A small wildfire was reported Thursday evening around 9.5 mile on East End Road. Kachemak Emergency Services initially responded to the fire directly off…
-
Tuesday a.m. update: The Seward Highway was restricted to one-lane traffic at 5 a.m. Tuesday, after the McHugh Creek Fire expanded toward the…
-
Memorial day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in Alaska and with it comes increased wildfire activity. Tim Mowry with the Alaska Division of…
-
The Kenai Peninsula is under high fire danger. Poor snow and rainfalls have left the area dry and at risk. Plus a low pressure storm system in the Gulf of…