Power Outages

-
Homer Electric Association crews responded to a power outage affecting 613 members across Kachemak Bay on Monday. The outage started at 7:17 p.m., and at…
-
Wednesday morning’s high winds knocked out electricity to about 400 residents between Anchor Point and Nikiski. According to a release from Homer Electric…
-
Roughly 3,400 people on the southern Kenai Peninsula and Nikiski went without power for a short period of time this afternoon. Homer Electric Association…
-
Heavy winds knocked out a number of Kenai Peninsula residents’ power Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Homer Electric Association restored power to…
-
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning Tuesday evening and that prediction was fulfilled. Joe Gallagher with Homer Electric Association…