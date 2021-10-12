© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

pork shoulder

  • IMG_0724.jpg
    Education
    Pork Shoulder
    Jeff Lockwood
    ,
    Host Jeff Lockwood and head chef of AJ's Steakhouse John Brown talk pork shoulder, from making fresh sausage to Southern barbecue to sous vide. Plus, Skip…