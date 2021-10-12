-
Environmental groups are protesting the state's move to renew a federal permit that allows oil and gas producers to release a variety of pollutants into…
-
Hilcorp said it’s holding off on plans to conduct seismic exploration for oil and gas in lower Cook Inlet because of potential conflicts with halibut and…
-
Bluecrest Energy is working to modify its oil spill response plan for its Cosmopolitan Unit just north of Anchor Point. The oil and gas producer currently…
-
Earlier this fall, Hilcorp began exploring for natural gas and oil in an Anchor Point neighborhood where many own their mineral rights. That’s making it…
-
Representatives from the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation were in Homer Tuesday to hold a community meeting on the state’s gasline project. Vice…