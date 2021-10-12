-
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council has before it the fate of commercial salmon fishing in Cook Inlet. There is a thousand-square-mile block of…
-
About a year after federal regulators dramatically cut the Pacific Cod quota in the Gulf of Alaska, some fishermen in the Bering Sea say there are too…
-
Southeast and Southcentral Alaska Pacific halibut charter regulations during the 2019 season will be similar to last year’s rules. The North Pacific…
-
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council may not be able to make any official decisions at its February meeting due to the partial federal government…
-
Fish heavily impacted by a three-year marine heatwave in the Gulf of Alaska may be headed for round two. Commonly referred to as the blob, warmer waters…
-
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council could be taking additional steps to reduce the catch of halibut by the charter fleet in the central Gulf of…
-
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council, or NPFMC, took a step during its meeting Monday toward regulating unguided boats that anglers pay to use for…
-
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council appointed two Homer-based fishermen to its Cook Inlet Salmon Committee last month. The council asked the…
-
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council will meet in Kodiak June 4 through the 11.The council was set to discuss the seemingly growing number of…
-
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council formed a committee Thursday to explore management options for salmon in the federal waters of Cook Inlet. The…