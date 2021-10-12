National Tsunami Warning Center

-
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8, located just south of Chignik on the Alaska Peninsula shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, generated a…
Residents and visitors below the 50-foot safety area are advised to evacuate to higher ground. Homer High School is a designated evacuation shelter. The…
TSUNAMI WARNING A tsunami warning is now in effect for coastal areas of the Alaska Gulf Coast from Unimak Pass to Kennedy Entrance -- including Kachemak…
A strong earthquake occured shortly before 7 p.m. Alaska Daylight Savings Time in the Kuril Islands, in the Russian Far East.There is no tsunami danger to…
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake early Monday morning woke up Southern Kenai Peninsula residents and visitors in town for Memorial Day Weekend. According to the…
After tsunami sirens sounded in the Homer area this morning, some residents evacuated to Homer High School. But the mood there was calm as many residents…
When a powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska hit early Tuesday morning, it sent a host of people and systems into motion. Tsunami sirens…
Sunday marked the anniversary of the Great Alaska Earthquake, the most powerful earthquake in U.S. History, which led to the second largest tsunami ever…