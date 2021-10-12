-
During Monday night’s Homer City Council Committee of the Whole meeting, council members heard the annual report from city Police Chief Mark Robl. His…
Update: Police identified the man found dead on the Homer Spit Saturday as 56-year-old Jeff Wraley of Homer. Wraley's next of kin have been notified. The…
A new cannabis club has opened its doors on a major street in Downtown Homer and some residents are taking full advantage of the opportunity to use…
The City of Homer is trying to kick out campers at an unofficial campsite on the Homer Spit. Police are telling people living in a parking lot beside the…
This past Wednesday, January 6th, around 10:30 p.m. someone robbed the Short Stop Tesoro on top of Baycrest Hill at gunpoint. Just after 10 a.m. on…