Homer’s first marijuana retail shop is set to open Thursday. Uncle Herb’s was approved by the state Marijuana Control Board back in September, and the…
The Homer City Council voted down an ordinance that would allow commercial marijuana facilities to operate on private property on the Homer Spit.Council…
An ordinance to allow the commercial marijuana industry to take root on the Homer Spit was introduced Monday by the Homer City Council. The Cannabis…
The state Marijuana Control Board unanimously denied a Homer-based marijuana cultivation facility’s application last week. The business, Alaska Loven It,…
The City of Homer may have its first marijuana cultivation facility next December. Dan Coglianese and Janiese Stevens, owners of Alaska Loven It, applied…
A recommendation to open the Homer Spit to the commercial marijuana industry passed through the Port & Harbor Advisory Commission Wednesday.The Cannabis…
The Southern Kenai Peninsula’s first retail marijuana shop is one step closer to opening its doors. The Homer City Council approved a memorandum voicing…
A new marijuana retail store is on track to open in Homer this fall. Uncle Herb’s, which would be located along Ocean Drive, had its license approved by…
Proposition 1, if passed, will ban all marijuana sales, cultivation, paraphernalia sales and testing in borough areas outside of incorporated cities. Leif…
Homer is on track to see its first marijuana dispensary open for business this fall. Uncle Herb’s, a licensed retailer with a location in Anchorage, hopes…