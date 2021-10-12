-
This week Homer Mayor Ken Castner presided over his first Homer City Council meeting, and for the first time in about a decade, former Mayor Bryan Zak is…
-
Homer’s first pride parade took place Saturday. Nearly 300 people marched from Wisdom, Knowledge, Faith and Love Park to the Grace Ridge Brewing Company…
-
Last week, Mayor Bryan Zak declared pride month in Homer. Three city council members did not show up to the proclamation, saying that even though they…
-
Updated: 5:31 p.m. The Homer City Council’s regular meeting was canceled Monday afternoon after three council members refused to attend over a mayoral…
-
Identifying as gay or lesbian or anywhere on the LGBTQ spectrum can be a struggle for those who are trying to find out who they are, but for teens making…