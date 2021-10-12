-
***CORRECTION: A previous version of this piece overstated the amount of king salmon caught as bycatch to date in 2019. The correct number is twenty-nine…
Pink, chum and sockeye salmon have been doing really well over the past few decades. A new study published in Marine and Coastal Fisheries finds in the…
King salmon fishing in the upper Cook Inlet this summer is not looking fruitful. The Department of Fish and Game issued an emergency order earlier this…
Every good fish story seems to be based in the past, and as most fishermen will tell you, the fish were bigger way back when. But in the case of chinook,…
King salmon that run through the Kenai and Kasilof rivers continue their trend of expected low returns, so the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has…