Kachemak Bay Conservation Society

-
This week's discussion centers on a community proposal to form a commission that contributes to the Kenai Peninsula Borough's Comprehensive Plan.The…
-
There is no quick and simple way to identify and implement a local response to climate change. Discussions, planning and prioritizing all take time and…
-
Sunday, April 22 marks the 48thEarth Day, a yearly observance of the importance of environmental conservation. The Kachemak Bay Convervation Society holds…
-
Homer resident Bjorn Olson is a filmmaker, photographer and self-described environmentalist. Olson has taken several trips into northern Alaska using…