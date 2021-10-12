Election 2018

-
Click on the audio file below to hear the Homer City Council & Mayoral Candidates Forum sponsored by The Homer Chamberof Commerce, recorded at Alices's…
-
Gubernatorial candidates stopped in Homer Tuesday to campaign, meet with residents and square off in a governor’s forum. The event drew four prominent…
-
Most candidates running in the House District 31 Republican Primary are focusing their campaigns on larger PFDs and budget cuts. But Republican candidate…
-
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include that Willy Dunne is planning to run for re-election. The filing window for residents interested in…
-
The primary election for the Alaska House of Representatives is coming up this August, and candidates are already making their cases to the public.…
-
Election season is in full swing, and Homer received its third visit from a gubernatorial candidate Thursday. Scott Hawkins is running in the Republican…
-
A candidate that was set to run against Homer Rep. Paul Seaton in this year’s Republican primary has dropped out. Robert Ruffner announced on his Facebook…