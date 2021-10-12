-
A strong 6.8 earthquake struck 75 miles east of Chignik early this (Monday) morning. The quake, located at a depth of 25 miles, struck at 1:10 a.m.,…
Tsunami Message Number 1 NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK 100 PM AKDT Mon Oct 19 2020 AKZ121-171-181-192200-…
A strong earthquake occured shortly before 7 p.m. Alaska Daylight Savings Time in the Kuril Islands, in the Russian Far East.There is no tsunami danger to…
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake early Monday morning woke up Southern Kenai Peninsula residents and visitors in town for Memorial Day Weekend. According to the…
The natural gas utility serving the Kenai Peninsula, Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley is still looking for leaks and assessing the damage to thousands of…
A large earthquake rocked Alaskans in the southcentral region of the state Friday morning. The tsunami warning issued by the National Tsunami Warning…
Earthquakes are a common occurrence for Alaskans. The echoing instructions of the tsunami warning system are familiar to coastal residents. But, how many…
The Alaska Earthquake Center says there was a magnitude 4.5 earthquake felt on the Kenai Peninsula at 11:31 this morning. It was centered 67 miles West of…
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the state Sunday morning. The quake originated 60 miles west of Homer. Southern peninsula residents say they saw minimal…
12:30 pm update: Over 4,000 Kenai Peninsula residents got their power back when Homer Electric Association crews restored a substation knocked out by a…