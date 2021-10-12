Dip-Netting

-
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) reminds all Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use (UCI) permit holders that you must submit your harvest report…
-
The China Poot Creek dipnet fishery opens today (July 1). The personal use dipnet fishery is open to all Alaska residents with an ADF-and-G sportsfishing…
-
The Kenai River is seeing less sockeye in recent days but more fishing opportunity starting July 22.The good news for anglers hoping to catch sockeye…
-
The Kenai River personal-use dip net fishery opened Sunday on a high point. Not only was the weather sunny and warm, but unusually high numbers of sockeye…