-
In contrast to a heated hearing earlier in the day, Monday night’s Homer City Council meeting was relatively uneventful as new council members Joey…
-
The Homer City Council on Monday voted to keep Storm Hansen-Cavasos on the council, finding that claims that she was not an eligible candidate for the…
-
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include that Willy Dunne is planning to run for re-election. The filing window for residents interested in…
-
A potential marijuana cultivation facility’s future in Homer may be in jeopardy after it was found growing several marijuana plants before it was…
-
The Homer City Council unanimously approved a roughly $22 million dollar budget Monday.The spending plan is relatively flat compared to 2017. City Manager…
-
Two seats on the Homer City Council are up for grabs in October. So far, five candidates have officially filed to run.Rachel Lord was among two candidates…
-
Two seats on the Homer City Council are up for grabs in October. So far, three candidates have officially filed to run.Kimberly Ketter filed to run on…
-
Homer’s 2015 Regular Election is coming up on October 6th. The City has two open city council seats and six candidates competing for them. Over the past…
-
Homer City Council Candidate Michael Neece officially withdrew his name from the race for city council on Monday. Neece says he has to quit for multiple…
-
The 2015 General Municipal Election is approaching. The City of Homer has two open city council seats and seven candidates competing for them. In the…