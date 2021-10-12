-
According to a report from Seattle public radio station KUOW, a beluga whale, probably from Cook Inlet, has been spotted swimming along the Seattle and…
-
There will be no organized beluga whale count in Cook Inlet again this year. Due to the impacts of Covid-19, NOAA Fisheries has decided to cancel the 2021…
-
Bring your lunch to Kachemak Bay Campus on Friday, January 24 from noon to 1 p.m. and learn about the secret life of harbor porpoises in Halibut Cove…
-
On this episode, learn how to join the sandhill crane count and next month's beluga whale count. Also, Dr Katrin Iken talks with reporter Amanda Compton…
-
The beluga whale population in Cook Inlet has been steadily declining since the 1970s. The number of whales in the area today is just a third of what it…
-
The Center for Biological Diversity is calling for the National Marine Fisheries Service to stop BlueCrest Energy’s plans to conduct hydraulic fracturing…
-
The Alaska Ocean Observing System recently rolled out a new information hub that’s all about beluga whales. The Cook Inlet Beluga Ecosystem Portal is a…