-
A series of character sketches, dubbed “People of Homer,” is celebrating city residents. Artist Jordan Cantwell is drawing unique individuals and said…
-
This year marks the seventy-fifth anniversary of the battle of Attu, and this summer Homer will be able to remember the only battle fought on American…
-
Homer, commonly known as the Cosmic Hamlet by the Sea, is a beacon for artists around Alaska, but it also attracts others from Outside who are looking for…
-
The Alaska State Council on the Arts is purchasing pieces from two Homer artists for its Alaska Contemporary Art Bank. Deland Anderson and Deb Lowney are…
-
The Homer Folk School recently opened its doors, offering a variety of hands-on classes in everything from beekeeping to kayak building.On Oct. 8, the…
-
On this week's Coffee Table we talked about Alaska Art, specifically the exhibit, “Living Alaska: A Decade of Collecting Contemporary Art for Alaska…
-
Some of the artwork shows realistic red poppies swaying on a windy hillside. Other pieces are more abstract with thrown paint in vibrant colors just…