2016 Elections

-
Mike Chenault is running unopposed in the Aug. 16 primary for reelection to House District 29, covering the northern Kenai Peninsula and Seward…
-
Two hats are thrown in the primary ring for the House District 32 seat. Voters on the south side of Kachemak Bay and from Kodiak to Yakutat will see…
-
A House District 30 candidate wants a chance to return to the Legislature for the same reason he served the first time — to protect the permanent fund.…
-
Shauna Thornton is the lone Democrat running for House District 30, covering the central Kenai Peninsula. Primary voters registered as Democrat,…
-
A potential new face in the Alaska House of Representatives is a very familiar face in Kenai. Rick Koch recently retired as Kenai’s city manager and now…
-
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assemblyman Gary Knopp wants to bring his local experience to the Legislature. He’s running for House District 30 against three…
-
There’s a hot race between Republicans for House District 30, covering the central Kenai Peninsula. Since the incumbent, Kurt Olson, said he wasn’t…
-
Tune in to KBBI this Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. to hear the entire candidate forum hosted by the Friends of the Homer Library.The forum took place Aug. 5 at…
-
Alaska Republicans chose Ted Cruz as their candidate during the party’s Presidential Preference poll Tuesday evening. The Texas Senator was just slightly…