Margaret Stock is running for U.S. Senate as an Independent candidate, challenging Republican incumbent Lisa Murkowski who has been in office since 2002.…
Bryan Zak was elected Mayor of Homer during the regular municipal election on Oct. 4 and sworn into office at the Oct. 10 City Council meeting. He will…
Shelly Erickson was elected to Homer City Council during the regular municipal election on Oct. 4, and sworn into office at Monday’s City Council meeting.…
Tom Stroozas was elected to Homer City Council during the regular municipal election on October 4, and sworn into office at Monday’s City Council meeting.…
Bryan Zak has served on the Homer City Council for the past seven years. Before that he served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. He’s one of…
David Lewis has served on the Homer City Council for the past eight years. He says he’s running for Homer mayor to give voters a choice. He moved from his…
Tom Stroozas moved to Homer in 2006 after falling in love with the town during a vacation. Stroozas ran for Homer City Council last year, but was not…
Kimberly Ketter is new to Homer. She moved here in 2015 from her hometown of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, about 20 minutes north of Pittsburgh. She’s…
Shelly Erickson has lived in Homer most her life and owns businesses here. She and her husband started Home Run Oil, which includes the Home Run ShortStop…
Mary E. “Beth” Wythe has served as both a Homer City Council member and, most recently, as Homer mayor. Her second term ends in October. Wythe is one of…