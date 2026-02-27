Sonnet a Day: February 28th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Jennifer Norton.

Sonnet 136

If thy soul check thee that I come so near,

Swear to thy blind soul that I was thy will,

And will, thy soul knows, is admitted there.

Thus far for love my love-suit, sweet, fulfill.

Will will fulfill the treasure of thy love,

Ay, fill it full with wills, and my will one.

In things of great receipt with ease we prove

Among a number one is reckoned none.

Then in the number let me pass untold,

Though in thy store’s account I one must be.

For nothing hold me, so it please thee hold

That nothing me, a something, sweet, to thee.

Make but my name thy love, and love that still,

And then thou lovest me, for my name is Will.

