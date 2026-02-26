© 2026 KBBI
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 26th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:42 AM AKST
Spring Cephas Giovanni Thompson American, 1838
Metropolitan Museum of Art
Spring Cephas Giovanni Thompson American, 1838


Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Ben Crystal.

Sonnet 98

From you have I been absent in the spring,
When proud-pied April, dressed in all his trim,
Hath put a spirit of youth in everything,
That heavy Saturn laughed and leapt with him.
Yet nor the lays of birds nor the sweet smell
Of different flowers in odor and in hue
Could make me any summer’s story tell,
Or from their proud lap pluck them where they grew.
Nor did I wonder at the lily’s white,
Nor praise the deep vermilion in the rose;
They were but sweet, but figures of delight,
Drawn after you, you pattern of all those.
Yet seemed it winter still, and, you away,
As with your shadow I with these did play.

