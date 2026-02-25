© 2026 KBBI
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 25th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 25, 2026 at 10:42 AM AKST
Lachrymae Frederic, Lord Leighton British 1894–95
Metropolitan Museum of Art
Lachrymae Frederic, Lord Leighton British
1894–95


Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by William Sutton.

Sonnet 81

Or I shall live your epitaph to make
Or you survive when I in earth am rotten.
From hence your memory death cannot take,
Although in me each part will be forgotten.
Your name from hence immortal life shall have,
Though I, once gone, to all the world must die.
The Earth can yield me but a common grave,
When you entombèd in men’s eyes shall lie.
Your monument shall be my gentle verse,
Which eyes not yet created shall o’erread;
And tongues to be your being shall rehearse
When all the breathers of this world are dead.
You still shall live—such virtue hath my pen—
Where breath most breathes, even in the mouths of men.

Sonnet a Day
