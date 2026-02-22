© 2026 KBBI
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 23rd Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 22, 2026 at 7:53 PM AKST
The Musician Bartholomeus van der Helst Dutch 1662
Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Musician Bartholomeus van der Helst Dutch
1662


Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Deb Rowzee.

Sonnet 75

So are you to my thoughts as food to life,
Or as sweet-seasoned showers are to the ground;
And for the peace of you I hold such strife
As ’twixt a miser and his wealth is found:
Now proud as an enjoyer, and anon
Doubting the filching age will steal his treasure;
Now counting best to be with you alone,
Then bettered that the world may see my pleasure.
Sometime all full with feasting on your sight,
And by and by clean starvèd for a look;
Possessing or pursuing no delight
Save what is had or must from you be took.
Thus do I pine and surfeit day by day,
Or gluttoning on all, or all away.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
