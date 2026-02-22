Sonnet a Day: February 23rd Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Deb Rowzee.

Sonnet 75

So are you to my thoughts as food to life,

Or as sweet-seasoned showers are to the ground;

And for the peace of you I hold such strife

As ’twixt a miser and his wealth is found:

Now proud as an enjoyer, and anon

Doubting the filching age will steal his treasure;

Now counting best to be with you alone,

Then bettered that the world may see my pleasure.

Sometime all full with feasting on your sight,

And by and by clean starvèd for a look;

Possessing or pursuing no delight

Save what is had or must from you be took.

Thus do I pine and surfeit day by day,

Or gluttoning on all, or all away.