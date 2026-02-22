© 2026 KBBI
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 22nd Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 22, 2026 at 7:44 PM AKST
The Forest of Arden Albert Pinkham Ryder American 1888–97 (?), reworked 1908 (?)
Metropolitan Museum of Art
Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Lenore Jones.

Sonnet 73

That time of year thou mayst in me behold
When yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang
Upon those boughs which shake against the cold,
Bare ruined choirs where late the sweet birds sang.
In me thou see’st the twilight of such day
As after sunset fadeth in the west,
Which by and by black night doth take away,
Death’s second self, that seals up all in rest.
In me thou see’st the glowing of such fire
That on the ashes of his youth doth lie,
As the death-bed whereon it must expire,
Consumed with that which it was nourished by.
This thou perceiv’st, which makes thy love more strong,
To love that well which thou must leave ere long.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
