Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 21st Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 22, 2026 at 7:37 PM AKST
The Golden Age Joachim Wtewael Netherlandish, 1605
Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Golden Age Joachim Wtewael Netherlandish, 1605


Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Finn Brewer.

Sonnet 64

When I have seen by Time’s fell hand defaced
The rich proud cost of outworn buried age;
When sometime lofty towers I see down-razed
And brass eternal slave to mortal rage;
When I have seen the hungry ocean gain
Advantage on the kingdom of the shore,
And the firm soil win of the wat’ry main,
Increasing store with loss and loss with store;
When I have seen such interchange of state,
Or state itself confounded to decay,
Ruin hath taught me thus to ruminate,
That Time will come and take my love away.
This thought is as a death, which cannot choose
But weep to have that which it fears to lose.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
