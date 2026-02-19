© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 20th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 19, 2026 at 7:39 PM AKST
Teasing a Sleeping Girl, Gaspare Traversi, 1760
Metropolitan Museum of Art
Teasing a Sleeping Girl, Gaspare Traversi, 1760


Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Craig Phillips.

Sonnet 61

Is it thy will thy image should keep open
My heavy eyelids to the weary night?
Dost thou desire my slumbers should be broken
While shadows like to thee do mock my sight?
Is it thy spirit that thou send’st from thee
So far from home into my deeds to pry,
To find out shames and idle hours in me,
The scope and tenor of thy jealousy?
O, no. Thy love, though much, is not so great.
It is my love that keeps mine eye awake,
Mine own true love that doth my rest defeat
To play the watchman ever for thy sake.
For thee watch I whilst thou dost wake elsewhere,
From me far off, with others all too near.

Sonnet a Day
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson