Sonnet a Day: February 19th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre
Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.
Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Kat Brennan.
Sonnet 56
Sweet love, renew thy force. Be it not said
Thy edge should blunter be than appetite,
Which but today by feeding is allayed,
Tomorrow sharpened in his former might.
So, love, be thou. Although today thou fill
Thy hungry eyes even till they wink with fullness,
Tomorrow see again, and do not kill
The spirit of love with a perpetual dullness.
Let this sad int’rim like the ocean be
Which parts the shore where two contracted new
Come daily to the banks, that, when they see
Return of love, more blessed may be the view.
Or call it winter, which being full of care
Makes summer’s welcome, thrice more wished, more rare.