Sonnet a Day: February 18th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Peter Norton.

Sonnet 52

So am I as the rich whose blessèd key

Can bring him to his sweet up-lockèd treasure,

The which he will not ev’ry hour survey,

For blunting the fine point of seldom pleasure.

Therefore are feasts so solemn and so rare,

Since seldom coming in the long year set,

Like stones of worth they thinly placèd are,

Or captain jewels in the carcanet.

So is the time that keeps you as my chest,

Or as the wardrobe which the robe doth hide

To make some special instant special blessed

By new unfolding his imprisoned pride.

Blessèd are you whose worthiness gives scope,

Being had, to triumph, being lacked, to hope.