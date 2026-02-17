© 2026 KBBI
Sonnet a Day: February 17th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 17, 2026 at 1:57 PM AKST
Horsewoman, Theodore Geriacult, 1820
Metropolitan Museum of Art
Horsewoman, Theodore Geriacult, 1820


Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Brian Duffy.

Sonnet 50

How heavy do I journey on the way,
When what I seek, my weary travel’s end,
Doth teach that ease and that repose to say
“Thus far the miles are measured from thy friend.”
The beast that bears me, tired with my woe,
Plods dully on, to bear that weight in me,
As if by some instinct the wretch did know
His rider loved not speed, being made from thee.
The bloody spur cannot provoke him on
That sometimes anger thrusts into his hide,
Which heavily he answers with a groan,
More sharp to me than spurring to his side;
For that same groan doth put this in my mind:
My grief lies onward and my joy behind.

