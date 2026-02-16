Sonnet a Day: February 16th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Kim Wylde.

Sonnet 49

Against that time, if ever that time come,

When I shall see thee frown on my defects,

Whenas thy love hath cast his utmost sum,

Called to that audit by advised respects;

Against that time when thou shalt strangely pass

And scarcely greet me with that sun thine eye,

When love, converted from the thing it was,

Shall reasons find of settled gravity;

Against that time do I ensconce me here

Within the knowledge of mine own desert,

And this my hand against myself uprear

To guard the lawful reasons on thy part.

To leave poor me thou hast the strength of laws,

Since why to love I can allege no cause.