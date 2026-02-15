© 2026 KBBI
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 15th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 15, 2026 at 7:40 AM AKST
Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Val Sheppard.

Sonnet 48

How careful was I, when I took my way,
Each trifle under truest bars to thrust,
That to my use it might unusèd stay
From hands of falsehood, in sure wards of trust!
But thou, to whom my jewels trifles are,
Most worthy comfort, now my greatest grief,
Thou best of dearest and mine only care
Art left the prey of every vulgar thief.
Thee have I not locked up in any chest,
Save where thou art not, though I feel thou art,
Within the gentle closure of my breast,
From whence at pleasure thou mayst come and part;
And even thence thou wilt be stol’n, I fear,
For truth proves thievish for a prize so dear.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
