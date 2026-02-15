Sonnet a Day: February 14th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Mack McDermott.

Sonnet 47

Betwixt mine eye and heart a league is took,

And each doth good turns now unto the other.

When that mine eye is famished for a look,

Or heart in love with sighs himself doth smother,

With my love’s picture then my eye doth feast

And to the painted banquet bids my heart.

Another time mine eye is my heart’s guest

And in his thoughts of love doth share a part.

So, either by thy picture or my love,

Thyself away are present still with me;

For thou no farther than my thoughts canst move,

And I am still with them, and they with thee;

Or, if they sleep, thy picture in my sight

Awakes my heart to heart’s and eye’s delight.