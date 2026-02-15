© 2026 KBBI
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 14th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 15, 2026 at 7:33 AM AKST
The Interrupted Sleep, Francois Boucher, 1750
Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Interrupted Sleep, Francois Boucher, 1750


Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Mack McDermott.

Sonnet 47

Betwixt mine eye and heart a league is took,
And each doth good turns now unto the other.
When that mine eye is famished for a look,
Or heart in love with sighs himself doth smother,
With my love’s picture then my eye doth feast
And to the painted banquet bids my heart.
Another time mine eye is my heart’s guest
And in his thoughts of love doth share a part.
So, either by thy picture or my love,
Thyself away are present still with me;
For thou no farther than my thoughts canst move,
And I am still with them, and they with thee;
Or, if they sleep, thy picture in my sight
Awakes my heart to heart’s and eye’s delight.

Sonnet a Day
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
